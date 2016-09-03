Shuckers eliminated from playoff contention after 6-2 loss to Braves

Four different Shuckers players had at least two hits in Biloxi's 6-2 loss to the Mississippi Braves Saturday night.

Johnny Davis (2-4), Angel Ortega (3-4), Brett Phillips (2-5) and Javier Betancourt (2-4) tallied eight of the 11 hits for Biloxi.

With the win, the Braves (39-28, 73-63) clinched a playoff spot by eliminating the Shuckers (31-37, 70-67).

Biloxi starter Taylor Jungmann took the loss, allowing three earned runs on five hits in 5 2/3 innings. He also walked five but struck out eight.

The Shuckers and Braves will conclude their five-game series Sunday and Monday.

