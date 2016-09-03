Water advisories issued for 9 sections of water

Officials say the advisories will likely last throughout the weekend. (Photo source: WLOX News)

Labor Day weekend is in full swing, but the unofficial end of summer comes with a few warnings.

Several water advisories have been issued for beaches along the Coast, and will likely last throughout the entire weekend. The segments of beach are not closed, however, there may be an increased risk of illness associated with swimming in the areas.

When water samples show that levels are safe for human contact, the advisories will be lifted.

Swimmers are reminded that the Beach Task Force recommends swimming not occur during or within 24 hours of a significant rainfall event.

"I guess they need to kinda post signs or maybe people coming in out of state who don't know specific areas. They need to have it posted in hotels," said tourist Michelle Symons.

According to the MDEQ website, advisories have been issued for the following areas:

Lakeshore Beach near near Lakeshore Drive, Bay St. Louis). The extent is from Silver Slipper Casino eastward to Poinset

Buccaneer State Park Beach near near State Park Road, Waveland). The extent is from 100 yards west of sign eastward to 100 yards east of sign

Bay St. Louis Beach near near St. Charles Street, Bay St. Louis). The extent is from Box Culvert eastward to Ballantine St.

Pass Christian East Beach near near Shadow Lawn Avenue, Pass Christian). The extent is from Espy Ave eastward to Hayden Ave.

Long Beach Beach near Trautman Avenue). The extent is from Oak Gardens eastward to Girard

Gulfport West Beach near near Fournier Avenue, Gulfport). The extent is from Marie Ave eastward to Camp Ave.

Gulfport Harbor Beach near near Pratt Avenue, Gulfport). The extent is from 20th eastward to Thornton Ave.

Gulfport Central Beach near one quarter mile east of Oak Avenue, Gulfport). The extent is from Alfonso Dr eastward to Arkansas Ave.

Biloxi East Beach near near Holley Street, Biloxi). The extent is from Dukate eastward to Kuhn St.

