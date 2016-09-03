NAACP summer festival promotes membership and voter registration - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

NAACP summer festival promotes membership and voter registration

BAY ST. LOUIS, MS (WLOX) -

The second annual NAACP Summer Fest drew a crowd to the historic train depot in Bay St. Louis on Saturday. 

Hancock County NAACP chapter president, Gregory Barabino, says their annual summer festival is about giving back to the community they serve.

"We're celebrating the NAACP working in the community since 1909, and we're actually celebrating the Hancock County's branch, all the work that we do in the community," said Barabino. "We just want to come out here and just celebrate." 

From Jamaican cuisine, to dancing, vendors, and bouncy houses, there was something for everyone to enjoy. Even so, a more serious side of the event was the membership drive.

"We could use a lot more in the Hancock County community. I wouldn't say it's struggling, but we could use a lot more members. It's a lot of people in this community that have a lot of needs, and the NAACP wants to be there and it takes a large group to support," said Barabino.

Barabino says the NAACP has a proven track record of making a difference. With serious issues currently facing the black community, he says now is a good time to get involved.

"If anybody wants to get involved and they can't figure out how they can get involved, there's the NAACP, because it stands for justice. And like I said, there's the black lives matter, but....we've been doing black lives matter since 1909.

There was also a voter registration drive set up. The last day to register to vote in Mississippi is October 8th.

