Pink Lotus Project hosts annual breast cancer fundraiser

The group is also looking for breast cancer survivors who would like to tell their story at the event. (Photo source: 2014 Cha-Cha for Ta Ta's.)

The most common cancer among women, more than 220,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer each year.

While October is nationally known as breast cancer awareness month, The Pink Lotus Project is working to raise both awareness and funds on the Coast.

On October 6, the group will be hosting its annual Cha-Cha for the Ta Ta's Breast Cancer Awareness Line Dance-a-thon. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Memorial Hospital Foundation's Breast Imaging Fund, which provides diagnostic testing to patients who cannot afford them.

In 2014, the dance-a-thon raised $3,300 for the foundation.

The event will be held from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at the Orange Grove Community Center, located at 14416 Dedeaux Rd. in Gulfport. Click here for ticket information.

