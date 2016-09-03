Business booms in downtown Ocean Springs for art walk

Moran says there is no costs for artist to set up a booth. (Photo source: WLOX News)

Art, shopping and sunshine greeted people strolling along Government Street Saturday at the downtown Ocean Springs for an art walk.

"I think it's great because you got plenty of people coming out here, you know walking around. It's kind of like a nice teaser for Peter Anderson coming up down the road," said Gulfport artist Jared Moran

Art runs in Moran's blood. His grandfather is renowned Biloxi potter Joe Moran, and his great-grandfather is famed Coast artist George E. Ohr.

Moran says whatever he sells the most of at the art walk, he'll create more of for the Peter Anderson Festival held in the same spot in November.

"I'm trying to do a mix of pop art and the macabre, so that's why I have the subject matter of skulls and death and bright colors," Moran noted.

Gulf Coast residents and artists who came out for the day were treated to beautiful weather.

"The art walk is just a small festival, but I'm here to have fun and make a little money, hopefully," said Ocean Springs artist Steve White.

The Jackson County Animal Shelter was also on hand to show off their adoptable animals.

"These events are good, to get people to come out, instead of to the shelter, they're fun. We have lots of things to sell like T-shirts and jewelry, and you can learn how to foster and volunteer," said Maridee Mallette

All in all, the day meant a boost for business in downtown Ocean Springs, and a way for local artists to interact with the public.

