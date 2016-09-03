Business booms in downtown Ocean Springs for art walk - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Business booms in downtown Ocean Springs for art walk

Moran says there is no costs for artist to set up a booth. (Photo source: WLOX News) Moran says there is no costs for artist to set up a booth. (Photo source: WLOX News)
(WLOX) -

Art, shopping and sunshine greeted people strolling along Government Street Saturday at the downtown Ocean Springs for an art walk.

"I think it's great because you got plenty of people coming out here, you know walking around. It's kind of like a nice teaser for Peter Anderson coming up down the road," said Gulfport artist Jared Moran

Art runs in Moran's blood. His grandfather is renowned Biloxi potter Joe Moran, and his great-grandfather is famed Coast artist George E. Ohr.

Moran says whatever he sells the most of at the art walk, he'll create more of for the Peter Anderson Festival held in the same spot in November.

"I'm trying to do a mix of pop art and the macabre, so that's why I have the subject matter of skulls and death and bright colors," Moran noted.

Gulf Coast residents and artists who came out for the day were treated to beautiful weather.

"The art walk is just a small festival, but I'm here to have fun and make a little money, hopefully," said Ocean Springs artist Steve White.

The Jackson County Animal Shelter was also on hand to show off their adoptable animals.

"These events are good, to get people to come out, instead of to the shelter, they're fun.  We have lots of things to sell like T-shirts and jewelry, and you can learn how to foster and volunteer," said Maridee Mallette

All in all, the day meant a boost for business in downtown Ocean Springs, and a way for local artists to interact with the public.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:25:14 GMT
    (Source: MDOT)(Source: MDOT)

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

  • Last frosts of the season

    Last frosts of the season

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:23:24 GMT
    South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

  • $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-03-15 15:54:58 GMT
    The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly