Beauvoir holds 2nd big Pokemon event

Beauvoir holds 2nd big Pokemon event

By Lindsay Knowles, Digital Producer
By Christina Garcia, News Anchor
Dozens of people gathered at Beauvoir Friday night to play Pokemon Go for a good cause. (Photo source: Facebook/Beauvoir) Dozens of people gathered at Beauvoir Friday night to play Pokemon Go for a good cause. (Photo source: Facebook/Beauvoir)
Beauvoir held its second Pokemon Go event on the historic grounds Friday night. (Photo source; Facebook/Beauvoir) Beauvoir held its second Pokemon Go event on the historic grounds Friday night. (Photo source; Facebook/Beauvoir)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

The grounds of Beauvoir were filled with people Friday night, despite the rain, all eager to catch Pokemon. It was the second time that Confederate President Jefferson Davis' historic home has been opened to Pokemon Go players.

Dozens of people showed up to catch the tiny digital monsters. Beauvoir set up several Pokestops all over the grounds of the historic property, but only loaded lures on eight of them.

The excitement level was high throughout the night, especially when a rare Pokemon emerged.

"I just caught a Blastoise," said Maggie Fletcher. "It was so exciting. I mean, everyone just went running. It's not every day you see a Blastoise."

A Nine Tails was also caught, causing people to go into a frenzy and run towards the Pokestop.

Other Pokestops were located on the grounds of the cemetery, which officials say was closed for the night due to lighting issues and out of respect for the inmates buried there, as well as for safety reasons.

The event was only $4 per person and part of the money raised through the event was donated to various nonprofit organizations, including Making Strides, AMVETS, and Beauvoir's historical library. The event also includes food and face painting, with many glow toys available for purchase.

Beauvoir officials thanked everyone for coming out to the event, adding that the gamers were very respectful throughout the event.

Beauvoir's first Pokemon Go event was held two weeks ago and more than a thousand people showed up. 

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

