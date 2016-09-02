Friends and family gather to remember man killed in crash

Friends and family gathered at Dantzler Stadium near the football field to honor the life of 33-year-old Vontravis Kelly.

Kelly was on his way to work Sunday in flood-damaged Gonzales, La. when he was injured in a deadly accident on Interstate 10. He later died from the injuries.

The ceremony gave some comfort to the family after a terrible week.

"It's so wonderful to know that he had friends that really care to come out and be with his family. It's a lot of love out here today," said Kelly's mother, Maxine Kelly Riley.

Also killed in the wreck was 21-year-old Jermaine Starr, also of Moss Point.

Funeral arrangements for Kelly have not yet been made.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.