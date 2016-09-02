McClung to speak at Tuesday board meeting

McClung says he is ready to publicly speak about the incident. (Photo source: WLOX News)

One week after video of a traffic stop surfaced, Moss Point Police Chief Art McClung says he's ready to speak.

The Moss Point Board of Aldermen suspended McClung after video showed him being stopped in a city car by Pascagoula Police, reportedly for speeding. During the traffic stop - which happened on July 29 - McClung admitted to officers that he had three drinks prior to driving.

On Thursday, Mayor Billy Broomfield told WLOX News Now that he hopes a decision about the chief's future will be made at the Sept. 6 board meeting.

At this time, McClung has not submitted his resignation.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.