Facebook helps reunite GoPro with DJ

Diaz says he never expected to see the camera again. (Photo source: WLOX News)

On Thursday, a happy reunion took place between a barnacle-covered camera and its rightful owner.

It all started when WLOX meteorologist Andrew Wilson found a GoPro on his day off.

Three months ago, Rico Diaz said goodbye to the camera while jet skiing with friends 100 or so yards south of Deer Island. When his friend fell into the water, so did his camera.

"Went back a few times while it was low tide to see if we could find it, never found it. So I just said, well, it's a lost cause," said Rico. "That's why I was so amazed when I saw the post on Facebook that someone found it."

Wilson was kayaking at Deer Island Thursday afternoon when found the GoPro on the southwest end of the beach.

"When I opened it up, I saw that the inside was dry and it was still sitting in the water. So I figured, man this thing may just work. And sure enough, when I plugged it in, it turned on," said Andrew.

The video card was intact as well, and Andrew had plenty of evidence with which to identify the owner.

In less than an hour, Facebook helped to reunite Rico - who is known throughout the community as DJ Rico - with his camera.

"Seems like everybody recognized him....It was a ton of comments just saying, 'This is Rico Diaz. Rico Diaz. It's DJ Rico,' and we were able to find him real easy," Andrew added.

Rico received the camera as a Christmas present in 2015, and can't believe his luck.

"Very amazed. Especially after being in the salt water for about three to four months, and being corroded and having the barnacles on it, and it still turns on and works. Completely amazed. I don't even know if I want to use it. Just put it in a glass container and just seal it."

He says he will likely share his success story with the makers of GoPro.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.