Former St. Martin spa owner sentenced to prison for conspiracy to commit money laundering

The former owner of a St. Martin spa, which authorities say served as a front for prostitution, was sentenced to nearly three years in prison. (Photo Source: WLOX)

The former owner of a St. Martin spa, which authorities say served as a front for prostitution, was sentenced to nearly three years in prison this week.

Yeon Sook Hwang, 41, pleaded guilty to a federal charge of conspiracy to commit money laundering in June. Hwang will also have to pay a $5,000 fine.

Hwang, of Biloxi, admits she managed an illegal prostitution operation at the JJ Spa in St. Martin.

A Jackson County Grand Jury has also indicted Hwang on two counts of felony promoting prostitution.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.