Ocean Springs working on infrastructure issues

The road on Martin Luther King, Jr. Ave. may look fine now but it wasn't a few days ago. That's because Tuesday night, an underground water main abruptly broke.

"Every city experiences some water main breaks. We have a reserve in our balance to make sure we have funds available for emergency repairs, but the city has been very diligent in addressing our infrastructure issues. We have a lot of older clay pipe. We've received an $800,000 grant to slip line a lot of that," said Ocean Springs Mayor Connie Moran.

Ocean Springs residents like Ray Buxton are happy to hear that. He's lived in his home on Martin Luther King, Jr. Ave. for more than 70 years. He had a front row view at the damage that was done from the water main break right in front of his house.

"You can't keep them from bursting, no matter what you do," said Buxton.

"We're about to, in the spring, break down on a $1.2 million infrastructure project that will also include a brand new eight-inch water line," said Moran.

Residents are more than sure that once an issue happens, it'll be quickly resolved.

"They're going to get it done, but a lot of these pipes really do need to be done. Outside of that, the city is really doing a great job of doing what they're doing," said Buxton.

"We have an excellent crew, and they'll get out all hours of the night on call and repair them," said Moran.

Since 2009, the City of Ocean Springs has completed more than $2 million worth of drainage projects. The city has also completed more than $2 million in sewer upgrades, including lining more than 500 manholes.

