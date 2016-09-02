Gautier mayor gets soaked at new splash pad

Mayor Gordon Gollott runs through the new splash pad at George Martin City Park (Photo source: WLOX)

How does the Mayor of Gautier christen the city’s new splash pad? By jumping in, of course.

Mayor Gordon Gollott didn’t bother changing into a swimsuit Friday morning after a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new splash pad at George Martin City Park. It’s the first splash pad in the city and was paid for with Tidelands funds.

The brightly decorated fountains and sprays send water shooting every which way. It's sure to cool off kids on hot summer days.

The splash pad will operate daily from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. through Oct. 2. Next year, the splash pad will be open from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

George Martin City Park is located at 902 de la Pointe Dr. and also offers a playground, fishing pier, and boat ramp.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.