Biloxi mayor proposes Abide appointment for city attorney

Biloxi Mayor Andrew "FoFo" Gilich is proposing a change in the city's legal staff. 

On Friday, the City of Biloxi sent out an announcement noting that Gilich has proposed longtime attorney Peter Abide and his firm, Currie John, be named as the new city attorney. 

The appointment, according to Gilich, would allow current city attorney Gerald Blessey and his firm to serve as outside counsel and focus on specific matters, including economic development. 

“Peter Abide is someone who has ably represented the city on a host of legal issues in the 13 months since he was approved by the City Council,” Gilich said. “And, Gerald is not stepping off into the sunset by any means. He still has much more to offer this city, particularly in terms of advancing our waterfront vision, proposed legislation and other economic development issues.”

Blessey recently announce that he would be stepping down from his role at the end of the fiscal year, Sept. 30. In his first year as city attorney, Blessey saved the city $100,000.

Abide, a graduate of the University of Mississippi school of Law, and his firm have provided outside counsel since August of 2015.

