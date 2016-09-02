Crash that killed Lucedale man, 69, remains under investigation - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Crash that killed Lucedale man, 69, remains under investigation

GEORGE COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one Lucedale man late Thursday night.

Chase Elkins, spokesman for MHP, said the crash happened around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Cooks Corner Rd. and Hwy. 63.

Elkins said Glen Ellerbe, 56, was driving north on the highway when he crashed into the driver’s door of a Chevrolet Suburban driven by John Smith, 69.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Elkins.

Ellerbe and his passenger, 59-year-old Gloria Ellerbe, were taken to the George County Regional Medical Center for treatment. Their conditions are not known at this time.

