Transgender man sentenced to prison for sexually abusing transgender teen

A transgender man from George County was sentenced to 12 years in prison Friday for sexually abusing a transgender teen.

Krishna Nicole Maroney, 25, pleaded guilty to six counts of sexual battery of a child and one count of touching of a child for lustful purposes on July 25. District Attorney Tony Lawrence said the victim was 13 when the abuse began.

"Our laws that protect children from sexual abuse exist for a reason. This defendant knew the victim’s age and understood that having a sexual relationship with him was wrong, but continued to physically and sexually abuse the victim,” said Assistant District Attorney Cherie Wade. “While I recognize that the victim will continue to suffer from the trauma of this abusive relationship, I hope that this 12-year, day for day, sentence gives the victim and his family some semblance of justice."

In addition to the prison sentence and eight years of probation after release, Maroney will also have to pay $7,000 in fines and $1,000 to the Crime Victim’s Compensation Fund. He will also have to register as a sex offender when he is released from prison.

