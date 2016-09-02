Michelle Masson joins us from her hometown of New Orleans where she recently worked as an assignment editor at WWL-TV and an editor at WDSU-TV. Before that, she was a reporter for KNOE-TV in Monroe, Louisiana, and she's excited to get back to her reporting roots here at WLOX.

Michelle graduated from LSU with a major in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in French. While at LSU, she was an Anchor/Reporter for Tiger TV, and a reporter for Hometown Productions, covering politics and issues affecting Louisiana’s capital city. She also did sideline reporting during LSU football games and tailgates for a segment called “Tailgating Tiger Style” airing on WNTZ-TV in Alexandria, LA.

She participated in a summer semester abroad studying Media in the United Kingdom, learning how news is covered across the pond. Her love of travel and entertainment also led her to participate in the Walt Disney World College Program, where she served as a skipper on the “World Famous” Jungle Cruise and an LSU Campus Representative.

Michelle couldn’t be happier call the Gulf Coast her new home and tell the stories that matter to the people of South Mississippi. If you have a good story idea, please email her at mmasson@wlox.com. You can also connect with her on Facebook and by following her on Twitter @MichelleMWLOX

