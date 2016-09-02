Blues musician hopes music video will shine positive light on MS

Harper hopes the music video will continue her reach and spread a positive message about the Coast. (Photo source: WLOX News)

Harper says she had to move to California to make it in the music industry. (Photo source: WLOX News)

Striking red boots shuffled to the rhythm across the stage at the Shed BBQ and Blues Joint. The song playing through the back of an open car near the stage had a familiar sound of home.

The sound brought Coast native Rochelle Harper, who had to move to California to make it in the music industry, back to 2003.

"I was depressed. I had the blues, man. And so a friend of mine said, 'Let me show you this rhythm,'" said Harper.

And 13 years ago, that rhythm turned into a song; Mississippi Hippie Blues. The song is all about the beauty that Harper pined for back home in the Magnolia State.

"The universe has its own plan and God has a plan," said Harper.

The plan sent filmmaker Tammy Devin Harper's way. Devin was making a film about Mississippi and thought Harper's song was a perfect fit for her project.

"And in exchange for her using my song she said, we want to make you a music video. So I said, right on," said Harper.

Devin worked with Harper to get the production off the ground. Both have strong ties to the Shed and knew the song and video needed to pay a big tribute to such a staple in their lives.

But, they didn't want to stop there. The pair wanted the music video to cover the Coast from state line to state line.

"We're really just trying to show off the beauty of our Coast. We're going to send it worldwide," said Devin.

Harper says her fan base understands the homegrown feel of her music.

"It just reaches out to everybody. If you've got a heart, you can feel it," said Harper fan, Mike Schillinger.

Harper hopes the music video will continue her reach and spread a positive message about the Coast. There could be opportunities all over the Coast for residents to make an appearance in the video.

To find out how, just visit Harper's Facebook page, or visit the Gulf Coast Filmworks Facebook page.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.