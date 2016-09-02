Former Gulfport Admiral pitcher called up by New York Yankees

Ruth. Gehrig. DiMaggio. Berra. Ford. Jeter. Holder. That’s right. Holder. Gulfport, Mississippi’s Jonathan Holder is a New York Yankee.

The Gulfport High School graduate got the call every minor league baseball player waits his whole life to answer. Holder will be wearing Yankee pinstripes for the rest of the 2016 season.

Just hours after getting the call, Holder sent a text to WLOX News Now from a hotel room in Baltimore. That’s where the Yankees are preparing for a Friday night game against the Orioles.

“Blessed to have the opportunity to wear the most profound uniform known in baseball,” Holder wrote.

The 23-year-old had a break out season in the minor leagues. He started in A ball, got promoted to AA Trenton, and quickly moved to AAA Scranton/Wilkes Barre. In 12 games at AAA, Holder had a 2-0 record and a sparkling 0.89 ERA. Those gaudy numbers earned the Gulfport Admiral an opportunity of a lifetime. Holder’s promotion to the Major Leagues means he’ll be in the Yankees bullpen as they make a run toward a post-season berth.

From 2009-2011, Holder starred at Gulfport High School, both on the pitcher’s mound and in the batter’s box. As soon as word of his promotion to the Yankees became official, the Gulfport Athletics Twitter page sent out a message congratulating the former GHS Admiral.

Congratulations to former GHS Admiral Jonathan Holder! Jonathan has been called up by the New York Yankees. pic.twitter.com/eTx2CiOhZF — Gulfport Athletics (@ghs_athletics) September 2, 2016

Jamie McMahon took over the Gulfport baseball program a year after Holder graduated. McMahon knows the influence Holder had on the Admirals’ program.

“To have a former Gulfport Admiral baseball player to make it to the Major Leagues is awesome,” McMahon tells WLOX News Now. “We wish him good luck in this big step in the big leagues.”

Holder played college baseball at Mississippi State University. During his time as a Bulldogs relief pitcher, Holder set the school's career (37) and single-season saves records (21). The New York Yankees drafted Holder in the sixth round of the 2014 draft.

