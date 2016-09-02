Singing River Electric sending four linemen to north FL

Serviceman Kris Goss, Apprentice Lineman IV Glenn Hartley, Serviceman and Crew Leader Ty Evans and Lineman Tyler Barnett meet at SRE’s Gautier office before traveling to Florida’s Clay Electric Cooperative to restore power following Hurricane Hermine.

Singing River Electric is sending four linemen to Florida to help restore power to 34,000 Clay Electric Cooperative customers who lost power during Hurricane Hermine.

These four linemen are joining with 23 others from Dixie Electric in Laurel and East Mississippi Electric in Meridian to help with the restoration efforts in north Florida.

According to SRE, Cooperation Among Cooperatives is one of the company’s operating principles.

