Pass Harbor filled with dead fish

The vast majority of the fish are pogies or menhaden; small oily fish which are commercially harvested for a number of products. (Photo source: WLOX)

Some of the dead fish may have washed away, but we found many still floating along the southwest corner of the new harbor. (Photo source: WLOX)

Thousands of dead fish made quite a smelly mess at the Pass Christian Harbor.

WLOX News received complaints from residents who were disgusted by the fish kill. Some of the dead fish may have washed away, but we found many still floating along the southwest corner of the new harbor.

The vast majority of the fish are pogies or menhaden; small oily fish which are commercially harvested for a number of products. No word yet on what caused the fish kill, or if the pogies came from a broken net on a commercial boat.

The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources did investigate the fish kill. According to the DMR, it appears to be a low oxygen event that caused the fish to die. It seems the fish kill was limited to that area in and around the harbor since there were no other reports of dead fish elsewhere.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.