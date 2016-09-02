Pass Harbor filled with dead fish - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Pass Harbor filled with dead fish

PASS CHRISTIAN, MS (WLOX) -

WLOX News received complaints from residents who were disgusted by the fish kill. Some of the dead fish may have washed away, but we found many still floating along the southwest corner of the new harbor. 

The vast majority of the fish are pogies or menhaden; small oily fish which are commercially harvested for a number of products. No word yet on what caused the fish kill, or if the pogies came from a broken net on a commercial boat.

The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources did investigate the fish kill. According to the DMR, it appears to be a low oxygen event that caused the fish to die. It seems the fish kill was limited to that area in and around the harbor since there were no other reports of dead fish elsewhere.

