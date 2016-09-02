Film project hopes to highlight everything the coast has to offer

Coast native and blues musician Rochelle Harper is hoping her latest project will showcase all the great things the coast has to offer. (Photo source: WLOX)

An effort to shine a positive light on the Magnolia State is going on right now. The effort is taking a blues musician from state line to state line.

Coast native and blues musician Rochelle Harper is hoping her latest project will showcase all the great things the coast has to offer. She wrote the song “Mississippi Hippie Blues” in 2003.

Recently, filmmaker Tammy Devin approached Harper with a request to include her song in a film project about the Magnolia State. Harper jumped at the opportunity to show off what she sees in Mississippi.

“The people like singing along. It’s an anthem for the Gulf Coast. I’m talking ‘bout the Mississippi Gulf Coast,” said Harper. “I have this vision of playing in the coliseum or the Shuckers stadium and playing this song, and the whole stadium and coliseum people was singing along with it.”

Harper filmed part of the video at The Shed Barbeque & Blues Joint. There will be more filming over the weekend and into the beginning of next week from state line to state line.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.