MGCCC instructor allows single dad to bring daughter to class

Walker's teacher allowed him to bring his daughter to class Thursday evening. (Photo source: WLOX News)

As many single parents will likely admit, raising a child is no easy task.

But, as parents do, they often sacrifice to make things work. However, when Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College student Bobby Walker didn't have a babysitter, missing class wasn't an option.

Instead of skipping his Thursday night course, instrumentation and controls instructor Aaron Cleveland allowed Walker to bring his daughter Skylar with him.

"My 13 year-old-son had a football game tonight and she was gonna have to stay home by herself, but I texted my teacher and he said he didn't mind if I bought her," said Walker. "It saved me from worrying about her being home alone."

With more than 100 likes, the post is touching the hearts of residents throughout the community and beyond.

