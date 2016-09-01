McClung decision could come Tuesday

Moss Point aldermen voted Tuesday evening to suspend Police Chief Art McClung following the release of police dashcam video from a stop in Pascagoula where he was allegedly speeding and driving under the influence.

Pascagoula Police Chief Kenny Johnson is standing by his decision not to arrest Moss Point Police Chief Art McClung after he was pulled over for speeding, and reportedly admitted to drinking and driving.

Pascagoula Chief: 'I would have done the same thing'

Moss Point Mayor Billy Broomfield and the board of aldermen made no decision Thursday on the fate of embattled police chief Art McClung. (Photo source: WLOX News)

The Moss Point Board of Aldermen met Thursday discuss insurance matters for the city, but there were more pressing issues to get out of the way first - the fate of Moss Point Police Chief Art McClung.

As soon as the meeting started, the board went into executive session. City attorney Amy St. Pe' confirmed the executive session was for a police department personnel matter.

The meeting lasted about 40 minutes, with no decisions being made.

The city has been investigating the case of McClung after video surfaced earlier week showing him being stopped by Pascagoula Police on July 29, allegedly speeding and under the influence. Although no charges were filed, the board of aldermen suspended McClung without pay until a decision was reached.

Mayor Billy Broomfield says he knew of the incident when it happened, but didn’t decide until this week to investigate.

“Because there is additional evidence that have been presented to everybody involved, and so now we have to deal with those issues as well,” Broomfield said.

A human resources report is in progress, but has not been completed. At this point, McClung has not submitted a resignation.

Broomfield he hopes a decision will be made as to McClung’s future at the next board meeting on Tuesday.

In the meantime, Deputy Chief Brandon Ashley is the acting chief.

“There’s mixed emotions in the community,” Broomfield said. “Some believe he should be fired. Some believe he shouldn’t.”

Broomfield has not made up his mind as to an appropriate action.

“I’m here to do what’s best for the citizens of Moss Point,” Broomfield said. “And so the board members represent those people. I don’t have a vote, but I will abide by whatever the board’s decision ends up being.”

