DMR grants Coast man lifetime fishing license

Plenty of Coast fishermen have bragging rights, but Chase Thompson just might have topped them all.

Thompson lives with a rare genetic disorder, but that doesn't stop him from getting out on the water and reeling a big catch or two.

Although people with special needs don't need fishing licenses in Mississippi, Chase now has one forever.

On Thursday, the Department of Marine Resources gave the fisherman a lifetime fishing license to continue to celebrate his love for the sport. Officials also named him an honorary Marine Patrol officer.

