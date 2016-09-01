Boys and Girls Club bus service to end Sept. 1 - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Boys and Girls Club bus service to end Sept. 1

Leaders say school bus routes cannot cross city lines. (Photo source: WLOX News) Leaders say school bus routes cannot cross city lines. (Photo source: WLOX News)
HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Parents of children who ride buses to the Boys and Girls Club are preparing for changes.

As a result of funding cuts, Sept. 1 will be the last day the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Gulf Coast will be able to provide its own bus service.

Club officials are working with Harrison County schools to make sure school buses will include the Boys and Girls Clubs in their routes to drop off students, but the cuts pose a problem in Biloxi. The club that serves Biloxi students is in D'Iberville, but bus routes cannot cross into another city.

A Biloxi school official says the district has to receive funding to continue bus service to the club, leaving some parents searching for solutions.

"It was a help for me because while I'm at work, they'll bring her here. So now, I can't do that. I can't get off work and then get off work again and come back and pick her up. I just can't do that," said April Oatis. 

Half of the 1,200 students that attend Boys and Girls Clubs of the Gulf Coast would be impacted by the loss of after school transportation.

