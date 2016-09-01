Friday Night Football Showdown: Week 3 Preview

It's time for the Friday Night Football Showdown at 10:15 p.m. on WLOX ABC-CBS, week 3 of the high school football season. A.J. Giardina and Tyler Bouldin will have game highlights from six games and all the scores.

The St. Martin Yellow Jackets (2-0) polished off Madison Central Academy on the road last week. St. Martin has another road game Friday, a date with Picayune. The Maroon Tide (1-0) opened the season last week at D'Iberville and posted an impressive 35-7 win over the Warriors.

Picayune head coach Dodd Lee has built one of the most respected high school football programs in the state and the Maroon Tide are always tough to beat at home. If any team can accomplish that feat it's the Yellow Jackets. Head coach Eddie Wayne Whitehead has a number of explosive offensive weapons led by quarterback Wayne Overman and wide receiver Kalem Reddix.

Overman has completed 67 percent of his passes for 524 yards and 5 touchdowns. He's added 143 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns, netting 9.5 yards per carry. Reddix has caught 8 passes for 281 yards and 3 touchdowns. His per catch average is a whopping 35.1 yards. Sophomore running back Ham Mcgee has 218 yards rushing with an 18.2 yards per carry average.

The St. Martin-Picayune clash will be one of the featured games on the Friday Night Football Showdown.

Gulfport (2-0) has used defense to take care of Long Beach and Petal. It was the defense that kept a highly explosive Petal team at bay. The Admirals beat the Panthers 15-12 last week at Milner Stadium. On Friday the Admirals entertain the De La Salle Cavaliers out of New Orleans at 7:00 p.m. This is the season opener for De La Salle.

An intriguing match up sends Moss Point (2-0) traveling to Lyman. The Tigers defeated Gauiter last week 28-6 and face a Harrison Central Red Rebels team that opened the season last week on the road and beat McComb 53-40. Red Rebels (1-0) coach Casey Cain watched senior quarterback Tevin Williams complete 4 of 9 passes for 56 yards and 3 touchdowns. Wide receiver Chase Jones caught those TD passes.

Williams also used his feet to pile up 139 yards rushing with 2 touchdowns on the ground. Senior running back Keon Moore led the Red Rebels with 187 rushing yards and a touchdown.

The Tigers under head coach Willie Brown are led by quarterback Romello Leggins and running back Omni Wells.

The Pascagoula Panthers (0-2) travel to D'Iberville (0-1) in another Friday Night Football Showdown that will be featured on WLOX. Panthers head coach Lewis Sims will be looking for consistency after a 20-7 loss to Ocean Springs. Turnovers have been costly for Pascagoula.

Eric Collins made his coaching debut at D'Iberville last Friday and his Warriors dropped a 35-7 decision to Ocean Springs. The Warriors also made too many mistakes in the loss to the Maroon Tide.

Vancleave (0-1) travels to Gautier (0-2) at 7:00 p.m. The Bulldogs had a bye-week and hope to pick up their first win of the season against the Gators. Vancleave opened the season with a 49-6 loss to Stone. Bulldogs coach Lavon Capers knows his team must regroup and face another team hungry for a win in Gautier. Gators head coach Chris Peterson watched his team drop a 42-14 decision to George County in week one and lost to Moss Point 28 to 6 last week.

The Stone Tomcats (2-0) have a home game at St. Patrick High School. Forrest County AHS will serve as the opposition. The Tomcats under new head coach John Feaster rely on the run. Running back Terrion Avery leads the Tomcats ground attack with 385 yards rushing and 3 touchdowns. He's averaging 8.4 yards per carry. Teammate Ashton Hickman has averaged 13.8 yards per carry. He has 124 rushing yards.

Stone beat Vancleave 49-6 in week one and knocked off East Central 33-28 in a thriller last Friday.

You can watch the Friday Night Football Showdown with A.J. Giardina and Tyler Bouldin on WLOX ABC-CBS at 10:15 p.m. They will have game highlights and all the scores. The Post Game Show follows at 10:35 p.m. on the Bounce Channel and on WLOX.com. Giardina and Bouldin will have game recaps with studio guests and coaches interviews.

Get out and support your local high school!

