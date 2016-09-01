MS Power sends relief crews to help in the wake of Hurricane Her - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

MS Power sends relief crews to help in the wake of Hurricane Hermine

(Photo source: Mississippi Power) (Photo source: Mississippi Power)
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

Mississippi Power is sending more than 80 linemen, engineers, and other support personnel to Florida to help with restoration efforts after Hurricane Hermine moves through the area.

“We, along with our sister companies and many other southeastern electric utilities, have monitored this system for more than a week to understand how it will impact us. Since forecasts indicate our service territory should miss the brunt of the storm, we have the opportunity to send crews to Florida to assist in their restoration,” said Storm Director Randall Pinkston.

Power company officials say they monitor weather forecasts at all times to stay prepared for any storms that could affect their service territory. They also say the partnership between electric utilities during times of need keeps the southeast humming with electricity when it needs it the most.

“Mutual assistance is an industry partnership whereby utilities that are impacted by significant weather events receive restoration assistance from utilities that are not impacted,” Pinkston added. “For decades, the partnership has enabled us to help other utilities minimize the inconvenience of storm-related outages while ensuring we’re able to maintain the same level of service our customers have come to expect here at home when we are impacted.”

