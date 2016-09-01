High tide creates impassable roads in Hancock County

With hurricane season in full swing, South Mississippi officials are working to keep Coast residents informed and safe.

As of the noon high tide Thursday afternoon, the Hancock County Emergency Management Agency found that out of 80 water-covered roads, five are currently impassable:

Arkansas at Virginia

Fourth at Bayou View Drive East

Bayou View Drive East at Fourth

Avenue East at Fourth

Ireland off Manhattan

The emergency office also released the following information about road conditions:

The Water was 3.46 feet above Normal according to the Bay-Waveland Yacht Club Gauge.

Off Rainier and Everest Streets: Had 5 streets with water over them but are passable by any type vehicle.

Off Lagan Street: Had 5 Streets with water over them but are passable by any vehicle.

Off Central Avenue: East side of Highway 603: Had 33 Streets with water over them but are passable by any vehicle.

Avenue D off avenue B: (East side of Highway 603): Had 2 Streets with water over them but are passable by any vehicle.

Jordan River Drive: Had 1 Street with water over them but are passable by any vehicle.

Chapman Road: Had 4 Streets with water over them but are passable by any vehicle.

Avenue D off Avenue B (West side of Highway 603): Had 5 Streets with water over them but are passable by any vehicle.

Kiln-Waveland Cut-off Road Had 4 Streets with water over them but are passable by any vehicle.

Harbor Drive Had 5 Streets with water over them but are passable by any vehicle.

Heron Bay: Had 12 Streets with water over them but are passable by any vehicle.

Jordan River Shores: Had 4 Streets with water over them but are passable by any vehicle.

Tropical storm Hermine reached hurricane strength on Thursday, becoming the fourth hurricane of the Atlantic season.

