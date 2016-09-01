Hermine reaches hurricane strength in the Gulf

Hermine becomes the fourth hurricane of the 2016 Atlantic season.

Hermine becomes the fourth hurricane of the 2016 Atlantic season.

Hurricane Hunter aircraft flight in Hermine found winds that have reached 75 miles per hour. WLOX's Christina Garcia and Dave Ryan are onboard that flight.

Hermine is still expected to make landfall late Thursday into early Friday along the Florida Gulf Coast, causing significant tropical impacts.

"No direct tropical impacts are expected in South Mississippi," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams.

Tune in to WLOX News Now tonight to hear from our reporters on that flight.

