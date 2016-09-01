Second Moss Point man dies from LA bus crash injuries

Those who knew St. John Fire Chief Spencer Chauvin say he was a model citizen.

A second Moss Point man involved in a weekend crash on I-10 in Louisiana has died. According to Maxine Riley, her son, Vontravis Kelly, passed away around noon Thursday in New Orleans.

Family members say Kelly leaves behind five children, and the youngest is close to a week old.

Kelly was sitting in the seat in front of Jermaine Starr, 21, when the car they were riding in was rear-ended by a bus carrying dozens of workers from New Orleans to Baton Rouge on Sunday.

Starr, also from Moss Point, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A fire chief from Louisiana was also killed in the crash, according to The Associated Press, and two other people from Moss Point were injured.

Riley says doctors had been telling her Kelly’s condition was slowly improving. Then, she got a call from the hospital around 8 a.m. Thursday with news that Kelly's condition had deteriorated overnight.

Doctors had to revive him several times, and there were issues with his blood pressure and some brain damage.

Riley says Kelly, Starr, and two others from Moss Point were heading over to Gonzales, La. that day to help out with flood recovery efforts.

Riley tells WLOX that she lost one of her sons eight years ago, and that she simply couldn't handle the thought of losing another.

According to Vontravis' sister, Kenisha, Vontravis was happy in his job.

"He was supposed to come home Friday. But now he can't come home," said Kenisha, who was used to relying on her brothers to be her support system. "My brothers are my strength. They really are."

And with faith, the family is pulling together in a time that they need each other the most.

"I need all the prayers and I believe in God," said Riley.

According to Louisiana State Police, the man behind the wheel of the bus was a 37-year-old Honduran man who was in the U.S. illegally. Yasmir Amaya Rodriguez reportedly did not have a commercial license and he was not authorized to drive the bus.

St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s deputies told the AP Rodriguez will be charged with two counts of negligent homicide. He could face more charges after Kelly’s death.

