Tropical weather could send Labor Day tourists west to Mississippi

Biloxi public works crews have been busy for more than a week, edging the medians and clearing sand out of the parking bays. (Photo source: WLOX)

Last minute holiday visitors should have little trouble finding a hotel on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Only a handful of coast properties are sold out. (Photo source: WLOX)

Folks in the tourism industry have high expectations for the upcoming holiday weekend. They're rolling out the welcome mat and hoping the crowds show up.

Visitors expect their holiday weekend destination to be looking good. And that's why Joey Miller and his team from the City of Biloxi public works department, were getting rid of some wayward sand and overgrown grass.

"We're cleaning all the sand out of the parking bays and turning bays. Then, we've got a crew on the west end of town, edging all the sidewalks and cleaning the sidewalks," said Miller.

As he gets the big water wheels ready for the upcoming weekend, beach vendor Jonathan Foster was keeping one eye on the weather.

"I'm hoping the storms out here in the gulf don't scare the visitors away," said Foster.

The Bradford family, from just outside Jackson, is enjoying a Biloxi getaway.

"Last minute, end of summer adventure. So, we just take a quick overnight trip down to the beach before we start back to school. We like the beach. We like the quirky places to go," said Amy Bradford.

For those contemplating a weekend getaway on the gulf coast, Linda Hornsby, the Executive Director of the Mississippi Hotel and Lodging Association says there's plenty of rooms available this Labor Day holiday; only a handful of properties are sold out.

"We're going to go explore Biloxi's historic district. Y'all ready?" said Carla Taconi, as she prepared to direct another trip with the Biloxi Historic Tour Train.

We found two visitors from Montgomery, Alabama on the Historic Biloxi tour train and they certainly recommend the coast for a Labor Day vacation.

"The food has been wonderful," said Joann Stewart, "And the shopping."

"Beside it raining Sunday, it's been beautiful every day. I've enjoyed the food and the people have been so nice and all the shops and everywhere we've been. Everyone is so friendly down here," said Jane Ead.

