Tropical weather could send Labor Day tourists west to Mississip - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Tropical weather could send Labor Day tourists west to Mississippi

Last minute holiday visitors should have little trouble finding a hotel on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Only a handful of coast properties are sold out. (Photo source: WLOX) Last minute holiday visitors should have little trouble finding a hotel on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Only a handful of coast properties are sold out. (Photo source: WLOX)
Biloxi public works crews have been busy for more than a week, edging the medians and clearing sand out of the parking bays. (Photo source: WLOX) Biloxi public works crews have been busy for more than a week, edging the medians and clearing sand out of the parking bays. (Photo source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Folks in the tourism industry have high expectations for the upcoming holiday weekend. They're rolling out the welcome mat and hoping the crowds show up. 

Visitors expect their holiday weekend destination to be looking good. And that's why Joey Miller and his team from the City of Biloxi public works department, were getting rid of some wayward sand and overgrown grass.

"We're cleaning all the sand out of the parking bays and turning bays. Then, we've got a crew on the west end of town, edging all the sidewalks and cleaning the sidewalks," said Miller.

As he gets the big water wheels ready for the upcoming weekend, beach vendor Jonathan Foster was keeping one eye on the weather.

"I'm hoping the storms out here in the gulf don't scare the visitors away," said Foster.

The Bradford family, from just outside Jackson, is enjoying a Biloxi getaway.

"Last minute, end of summer adventure. So, we just take a quick overnight trip down to the beach before we start back to school. We like the beach. We like the quirky places to go," said Amy Bradford.

For those contemplating a weekend getaway on the gulf coast, Linda Hornsby, the Executive Director of the Mississippi Hotel and Lodging Association says there's plenty of rooms available this Labor Day holiday; only a handful of properties are sold out.

"We're going to go explore Biloxi's historic district. Y'all ready?" said Carla Taconi, as she prepared to direct another trip with the Biloxi Historic Tour Train.

We found two visitors from Montgomery, Alabama on the Historic Biloxi tour train and they certainly recommend the coast for a Labor Day vacation.

"The food has been wonderful," said Joann Stewart, "And the shopping."

"Beside it raining Sunday, it's been beautiful every day. I've enjoyed the food and the people have been so nice and all the shops and everywhere we've been. Everyone is so friendly down here," said Jane Ead.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:07:26 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:33:27 GMT
    #ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)#ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>

  • Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:05:15 GMT
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly