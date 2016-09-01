Hurricane warnings as Hermine eyes Florida Gulf Coast

Many under tropical alerts on Thursday as impacts appear significant near the Florida Big Bend region.

Hermine expected to reach hurricane strength before making landfall along the Florida Gulf Coast late Thursday into early Friday.

Tropical Storm Hermine continued to gain strength in the eastern Gulf with max winds of 70 miles per hour and minimum pressure of 989 millibars, according to the National Hurricane Center on Thursday.

Things continue to look better & better for South Mississippi as Hermine stays on a north-northeast path and even picks up some speed.

South MS looks to stay generally dry as #Hermine brings significant impacts to the Florida Gulf Coast. #MSwx #FLwx pic.twitter.com/ObT6CNEFJO — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) September 1, 2016





"No direct tropical impacts are expected in South Mississippi from this system," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. "But, coastal flooding may occur along parts of the MS Gulf Coast during Thursday's high tide."

Hurricane Warnings are up for parts of Florida's Gulf Coast near the Big Bend region. Hermine is expected to make landfall as a hurricane along the Florida coast near Tallahassee some time late Thursday into early Friday, bringing significant impacts.

Storm surge will likely be the most significant impact from Hermine. NHC continues to use its brand new potential storm surge map which shows how high the water will get over normally dry areas. Folks well inland near St. Marks, FL could have water over their heads (6 feet) if they don't evacuate.

"Head to the NHC website & take this highly useful product for a test drive so you'll be familiar with it in case we ever have to use it locally," Williams suggested.

Hermine will likely affect many with winds over 39 miles per hour. But, even though this tropical storm is expected to become a hurricane by landfall, only a small area has a small chance to see 74+ mph winds, according to the NHC on Thursday. That could change as the storm strengthens.

Still looks like many near Tallahassee could see the heaviest rain: over five inches. This could cause flash flooding which would only make the storm surge flooding worse.

