Former Biloxi football standout indicted on kidnapping, robbery, embezzlement charges

Devoriae Rayshun Martin, 21, was a star running back during his time at Biloxi High School. Now, he is behind bars in Harrison County after being indicted on kidnapping, embezzlement, and robbery charges.

Martin was indicted on those charges by a Harrison County Grand Jury in February. Sheriff Troy Peterson said Martin turned himself in to deputies at the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility on Wednesday night.

“We’ve had many feelers out there. It appears he finally got word that we were looking for him, and he turned himself in,” said Biloxi police Investigator Chris DeBack.

Martin was expected to explode after a solid sophomore campaign where he racked up more than 1,300 yards and nine touchdowns. However, a knee injury sidelined him for his entire junior season.

DeBack said Martin was arrested on May 29, 2015 after allegedly holding his ex-girlfriend against her will on Debuys Rd. and using force to take things from her. His bond was set at $75,000 for the kidnapping and robbery charges.

DeBack said Martin bonded out pending a court appearance, but a warrant was issued for his arrest after he failed to show up for that court date.

Martin was reportedly involved in another armed robbery on Benachi St. on Nov. 16, 2015. DeBack said the robbery victim told police Martin robbed him at gun point. A warrant was issued for Martin on this charge, and no bond was set because Martin was out on bond for the previous robbery charge.

DeBack said Demontra Tucker, 18, was also identified as a suspect in the robbery. He was arrested the same night as the alleged robbery, and his bond was set at $100,000.

Martin was arrested again on December 8, 2015 after allegedly pocketing cash money from his employer at Splash Car Wash on Pass Rd. His bond was set at $25,000 for that charge.

Martin is being held at the Harrison County jail as he awaits his initial court appearance.

