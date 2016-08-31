Shuckers keep pace in wild-card race with win over Generals

Brett Phillips' two-run homer in the first inning held as the only offense in the Biloxi Shuckers' 2-0 win over the Jackson Generals Wednesday night.

Biloxi (70-64, 31-34) held off Jackson (83-51, 37-27) to stay within a half-game in the wild card race in the Southern League South Division thanks to a combined one-hit effort from four different Shuckers pitchers.

Biloxi starter Angel Ventura earned his second win in six decisions, allowing the only Generals hit in six innings while striking out six.

Preston Gainey, Jacob Barnes and Stephen Kohlscheen kept the Southern League's best team scoreless in the final three innings as well. Barnes is on a rehab assignment from the Milwaukee Brewers, while Kohlscheen tallied his 23rd save of the year.

With five games remaining in the season, the Shuckers must finish above the Mississippi Braves in the overall standings and have the Pensacola Blue Wahoos overtake the Braves in the second-half standings in order to clinch a playoff spot.

The Shuckers and Braves begin a five-game series at Trustmark Park in Pearl beginning Thursday at 7 p.m.

