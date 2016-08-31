A rainy August wraps up - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

A rainy August wraps up

By WLOX First Alert Weather Team
By Wesley Williams, Meteorologist
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

August has wrapped up wetter than normal for much of South Mississippi. In Biloxi, we had over ten inches of rain this month. 3.3 inches of that was due to a heavy rain event which took place on the 12th, actually setting a new daily rainfall record.

It wasn't just Biloxi that had above normal rainfall. Just about all of Harrison County also saw more rain than a typical August.

"It's not that it's typical. But, we've certainly seen heavy rainfalls from non-tropical activity before in South Mississippi, like we did this year," said Chief Meteorologist Carrie Duncan.

"Our highest August rainfall total was actually in 2012 due to Hurricane Issac," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist. "That year, Biloxi saw over 20 inches of rainfall."

However, our local temperatures overall did not stray too far from normal this month.

