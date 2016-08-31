This month's temperatures were pretty typical overall when compared to normal.

Just about all of Harrison County also saw more rain than a typical August.

August has wrapped up wetter than normal for much of South Mississippi. In Biloxi, we had over ten inches of rain this month. 3.3 inches of that was due to a heavy rain event which took place on the 12th, actually setting a new daily rainfall record.

"It's not that it's typical. But, we've certainly seen heavy rainfalls from non-tropical activity before in South Mississippi, like we did this year," said Chief Meteorologist Carrie Duncan.

"Our highest August rainfall total was actually in 2012 due to Hurricane Issac," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist. "That year, Biloxi saw over 20 inches of rainfall."

A rainy August wraps up across South MS. #MSwx pic.twitter.com/rKDeb1qlbh — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) September 1, 2016

However, our local temperatures overall did not stray too far from normal this month.

