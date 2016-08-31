Tax-forfeited properties up for auction in Waveland

Together, the properties are valued at around $800,000. (Photo source: Secretary of State’s Office)

The bidding opened Wednesday in an online auction of 100 tax-forfeited properties in Waveland. Together, the properties are valued at around $800,000.

The Secretary of State’s Office is auctioning off the properties, along with 379 tax-forfeited properties in Jackson. This is just the second time properties have been sold online by the Secretary of State’s Office.

“We still engage in traditional bidding, but our online platform makes it easier for those interested to acquire properties and allows our staff to operate more efficiently,” Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann said. “The real winners are the taxpayers. Placing parcels back on the tax rolls results in raising critical funds for education and infrastructure.”

Waveland Mayor Mike Smith said his city welcomes the sale of the abandoned properties.

“Abandoned property negatively impacts our community, so any opportunity we have to encourage the renovation, redevelopment, or responsible ownership of these parcels is welcomed by the City of Waveland,” Smith said.

If you would like to submit a bid, visit this online auction portal. You can find information about the properties including market values, bid notices, and pictures through the auction portal. You can also send in a sealed paper bid to 125 S. Congress St. Jackson, MS 39201.

Bids will be accepted until Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 5 p.m.

Successful bidders will be notified through e-mail as soon as the auction closes, and the bid amount must be paid in full within 15 days of notification.

Hosemann said property auctions in the past have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for Mississippi schools and municipalities.

