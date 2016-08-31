Another section of the Mississippi Sound safe for swimming again, but 3 others still are not

MDEQ lifts one Water Contact Advisory and issues another, two other advisories remain in effect. (Photo Source: WLOX)

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality lifted one Water Contact Advisory and issued another Wednesday afternoon. Two other advisories remain in effect.

MDEQ says waters off Shearwater Beach in Ocean Springs from Weeks Bayou east to Ashley Place are safe for swimming again. MDEQ issued a new water contact advisory for Gulfport Central Beach from Alfonso Drive east to Arkansas Avenue.

The other two areas of the Mississippi Sound still under Water Contact Advisories issued earlier are Bay St. Louis Beach near St. Charles Street from the Box Culvert east to Ballantine Street and Gulfport East Beach from Tegarden Road east to Anniston Avenue.

MDEQ warns if you swim in these parts of the Mississippi Sound, the current high bacteria levels mean you have a higher chance of getting sick.

MDEQ will lift the advisories when water samples show that bacteria levels are safe for human contact again.

