Questions arise after video of Moss Point police chief traffic s - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Questions arise after video of Moss Point police chief traffic stop surfaces

Moss Point Police Chief Art McClung was pulled over by Pascagoula police on July 29. (Photo source: WLOX) Moss Point Police Chief Art McClung was pulled over by Pascagoula police on July 29. (Photo source: WLOX)
MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) -

Moss Point Mayor Billy Broomfield said Wednesday there's no written rule stating city vehicles can't be used for personal use. He described it as more of an understanding among city workers that these cars are for business duties only.

The question surrounding use of city vehicles came up after Moss Point Police Chief Art McClung was pulled over by Pascagoula police on July 29. McClung was allegedly speeding and driving under the influence in a city police cruiser

McClung was not cited or arrested. Instead, he was driven home by a Pascagoula police officer.

Moss Point residents say chief's traffic stop 'shows favoritism'

Broomfield said there's never been a problem until now, but he believes it's something the board of aldermen should address. 

"City workers should not be driving city vehicles outside of duty," Broomfield told WLOX News Now.

Moss Point aldermen voted Tuesday evening to suspend McClung without pay while city leaders investigate the incident.

Pascagoula Police Chief Kenny Johnson told us Wednesday McClung was treated “special” that day, but he still feels the decision to drive McClung home was the right one.

Another question directed at Johnson addressed the decision to turn off the microphones on the dash cameras during McClung’s traffic stop.

Johnson said there is no policy that states officers cannot turn off dash cameras during a stop, but it is something his department will consider changing in the future.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

