Developer: Markham building to become 64 high-end apartments - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Developer: Markham building to become 64 high-end apartments

Robert Lubin announced his plans to restore the Markham building and build a casino near the Gulfport Harbor months ago. (Photo source: Chris Vignes) Robert Lubin announced his plans to restore the Markham building and build a casino near the Gulfport Harbor months ago. (Photo source: Chris Vignes)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

The developer bringing life back to the historic Markham building in downtown Gulfport will turn the hurricane battered building into 64 apartments. Developer Robert Lubin said the figures he’s come up with indicate the average rental price for an apartment in the Markham building will be $1,800. 

Lubin’s group did a market study to analyze the best way to bring the Markham back to life. They considered hotels and offices for that site, but the study ultimately determined the downtown area needs apartments. And the Markham site is the right place to build those rental dwellings.  

Lubin told WLOX News the restoration project should begin in the first three months of next year. If there are no delays, the Markham should reopen in the fall of 2018.

Robert Lubin is the same developer who's investing in a casino project in Gulfport's harbor area. But before that project moves forward, Lubin needs about two more months to secure its financing. 

Lubin recently had a closed door meeting with a handful of Gulfport’s redevelopment commission members and three city council members. WLOX News has learned the meeting focused on a September 30 deadline Lubin has with Gulfport to prove he has the money he needs to build the casino. 

That casino will be built on land adjacent to Jones Park and the Gulfport Small Craft Harbor. Financing for the casino comes from a program open to overseas investors.  

When we talked with Lubin on the phone Wednesday, he admitted that program is set to expire. Lubin believes it will be renewed. And if it is, he fully expects to raise the $140 to 160 million he’ll need to build a casino at the foot of downtown Gulfport.  

He’ll request an extension from the Gulfport City Council at next week’s meeting.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:07:26 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:33:27 GMT
    #ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)#ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>

  • Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:05:15 GMT
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly