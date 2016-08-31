T.S. Hermine begins to turn northeastward

Hermine is expected to bring significant tropical impacts to mainly the Florida Gulf Coast.

5pm update:

Good news for South Mississippi: the long-awaited turn to the northeast has finally begun with Tropical Storm Hermine, according to the NHC on Wednesday afternoon.

"Since a tropical storm is still in the Gulf, we can't sound an all-clear for South Mississippi just yet," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. "But, this northeasterly motion, as well as a slight increase in speed, is a huge first step toward the Mississippi Gulf Coast breathing a sigh of relief. Let's hope, for South Mississippi's sake, that the northeasterly motion continues."

"However, due to recent westward movement with the storm, Hermine's forecast cone has been shifted slightly westward. So, if you have plans to go to Destin over the holiday weekend, pay close attention to the forecast because the Destin area may face some tropical impacts around Thursday into Friday."

The WLOX First Alert Weather Team still expects zero direct tropical impacts to the local area from Hermine. But, we may see some coastal flooding during high tide over the next day or so.

Even though #Hermine's forecast cone has shifted slightly west, its turn to the northeast has FINALLY begun! #flwx pic.twitter.com/SzlMbrC7YW — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) August 31, 2016

Tropical Depression Nine was able to intensify to tropical storm strength in the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday afternoon. The National Hurricane Center has named it Tropical Storm Hermine.

Tropical Storm Hermine had max winds of 40 miles per hour. Hermine was nearly-stationary, with its storm motion estimated at about 2 miles per hour to the north.

Just in: Tropical Depression Nine has intensified to Tropical Storm #Hermine. Still no impact to South MS #td9 #MSwx pic.twitter.com/mGiWesGmTn — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) August 31, 2016

"Hermine only had winds of 40 miles per hour, making it a minimal tropical storm," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams on Wednesday. "But, it's not good that the storm is barely moving. Sometimes, storms can move unpredictably when they are moving as slowly as Hermine."

"However, it is actually good that the storm is showing signs of intensification because that typically helps storms to get a move on and to also be less unpredictable."

The system is still expected to take a northeast turn later Wednesday, heading for a Florida Gulf Coast landfall by late-week, according to the NHC.

No direct tropical impacts are expected in South Mississippi at this time.

Stay tuned to WLOX for further updates.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.