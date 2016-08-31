WLOX Editorial: Early childhood education is a key ingredient to a successful future

Biloxi's current Pre-K funding comes from a Kellogg Foundation Grant, which if not extended, runs out next spring. That's for 60 children. We are glad to see the state increasing funding by $1 million for more pre-kindergarten classes in Mississippi. But there still will not be enough money to go around.More >>
