WLOX Editorial: Early childhood education is a key ingredient to a successful future

Biloxi's current Pre-K funding comes from a Kellogg Foundation Grant, which if not extended, runs out next spring. That's for 60 children.

We are glad to see the state increasing funding by $1 million for more pre-kindergarten classes in Mississippi. But there still will not be enough money to go around.

Local school systems must compete with one another for the new state Pre-K funding. The need is great for so many more children here on the coast and across the state. The additional funding is a good step.



We hope our leaders will continue to focus on early education. We believe that early childhood education is a key ingredient to a successful future for our young people giving them a strong start to education and a real fighting chance to lead successful and prosperous lives.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

