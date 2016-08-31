WLOX Editorial: It is your duty to serve as a juror

Other than the occasional invitation or thank you note we don't often find much in the U.S. Postal mail box we are really that happy about. All those advertising flyers and offers get the occasional glance on the way to the trash can. The bills; not welcomed, but kept and paid. Then there's a summons for jury duty.

You may want to treat it like so much other mail and ignore it, but serving as a juror is important. It is the part of the justice system that is not decided by lawyers and judges. It is the people's say in the justice system. Even singing star, Taylor Swift, recently made time to serve as a juror.



No matter who you are, it is your duty to be a part of the judicial system by serving as a juror when that summons comes in the mail. That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

