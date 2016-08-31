Federal grants aimed at community development awarded to Gulfpor - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Federal grants aimed at community development awarded to Gulfport, airport

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Federal grant money designed to spur community and economic development is coming to the City of Gulfport and the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport.

Sen. Thad Cochran and Sen. Roger Wicker announced Wednesday $3, 893,247 in federal grants will be used to improve the runway at the airport, support community development projects near the Gulfport Job Corps Center, and rehabilitate public housing.

“These grants are investments in Gulfport and the Mississippi Gulf Coast,” Cochran said.  “This funding, with its focus on economic and community development, can benefit businesses and families throughout the region.”

The largest of the three grants, totaling $3,005,248, will go toward refurbishing 5,500 of runway at the airport.

The Community Development Block Grant, totaling $581,068, will help expand economic opportunities and housing availability for low and middle-income residents.

$306, 931 from the HUD HOME program will be used for public housing rehabilitation.

“I am pleased that we are working to enhance our Gulf Coast with these federal grants, which will aid local housing developments, improve airport infrastructure, and promote safety,” Wicker said.

