Long awaited Canal Road improvements underway

It's a certain sign of progress on a long awaited road improvement project. Harrison County crews are doing some preliminary edging and clearing along Canal Road. That busy roadway will soon be repaved between Landon and John Clark Roads.

"It's a safety issue for sure," says county supervisor Angel Kibler-Middleton, who's been pushing for the project.

"More than nine thousand cars a day use that stretch of road," she said, while watching crews clear the shoulders and ditches at Canal and Robinson Roads.

Construction on the $500,000 project will begin on September 12th.

Chuck Dedeaux welcomes the roadwork. His family has lived on and owned businesses along Canal Road for some 75 years. He recalls when Canal was just a gravel road.

"It's gotten a lot busier," he said, "Especially with so many folks moving north after Katrina."

