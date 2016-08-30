WLOX Player of the Week: St. Stanislaus Quarterback Myles Brennan

Myles Brennan was instrumental in leading St. Stanislaus past St. Paul's of Mobile 49 to 26 this past Friday.

Brennan put on a passing clinic against the 4th ranked team in Alabama. The LSU commit connected on 27 of 40 passes for 248 yards and five touchdowns.

He added two rushing touchdowns, accounting for all seven of the Rockachaws TDs.

Brennan is the WLOX Player of the Week.

Brennan said, "I feel real comfortable in this system and in the program. But you can always get better and build on it. Everyday I come in with the mindset to get better. You know, you can never be satisfied. There's always things to improve."

St. Stanislaus head coach Bill Conides has watched Brennan complete 72 percent of his passes in two games for 678 yards and 10 touchdowns. He's added 101 yards. Conides says Brennan is a student of the game.

"He studied so much during the off-season and studied so much the last three years, "Conides said. "He really tries to perfect his craft. The last two games have certainly showed the work that he's put in."

Brennan has been spreading the football all over the field, making it difficult for the opposition to defend.

Corbin Blanchard leads the Rockachaws with 17 catches and 5 touchdowns. Darius Pittman has 13 receptions, running back Trace Rhodes 12 catches and tight end and Tennessee commitment Chase Rogers has 11 catches.

Brennan hasn't thrown the deep ball as much this season as compared to 2015. Brennan says he's taking what the defense gives him and the end result has been first downs leading to touchdowns and wins.

St. Stanislaus has a home game Friday night, hosting the Long Beach Bearcats at 7 p.m. in the Bay.



Copyright 2016 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.