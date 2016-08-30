Jackson Generals take down Biloxi Shuckers 3-1 Tuesday night at MGM Park

Biloxi pitcher Jorge Lopez was the toast of the town last season in helping the Shuckers crack the Southern League playoffs.

After starting the season with Triple-A Colorado, Lopez returned to the Double-A Shuckers and has had trouble in keeping opponents bats at bay in early innings of games.

Tuesday night Lopez got into trouble in the first two innings. Top of the first Jackson slugger Tyler O'Neill drove home Benji Gonzalez with a single giving the Generals an early lead.

Jackson came back with two runs in the top of the second inning. Ryan Casteel lead off the inning by dropping a single into right field. Adam Law would get Casteel home by bouncing a single up the middle into center field.

Ian Miller hit a sacrifice fly ball to left field. Law raced home from third and Jackson led 3-0.

Lopez would get out of the inning by striking out Tyler O'Neill who entered the second inning with 24 home runs and 100 RBI.

Lopez would get out of a few more gems in the game. He gave up 3 runs on 9 hits, 3 base-on-balls, and 6 strikeouts in six innings.

Nick Ramirez delivered the Shuckers only run. He hit an RBI double with one out in the bottom of the night inning that drove home Brett Phillips who led off the inning with a single.

The Shuckers would fall 3-1 and dropped 5 1/2 games behind Mississippi in the second-half of the Southern League South Division standings. The Braves beat Chattanooga 6-3 Tuesday night and hold a 1/2 game lead over Pensacola. The Blue Wahoos defeated Jacksonville 5-2.

Biloxi is now 7 and 2 over the home stretch at MGM Park. The final regular season home game is set for 6:40 Wednesday night. The Shuckers must get a win.

From there the Shuckers open a crucial five game series on the road in Pearl facing the Mississippi Braves. The Shuckers must pull for Pensacola to win the second-half of the South Division. The Blue Wahoos won the first half, so the next playoff team would be a wild card selection between the Braves and Shuckers.

