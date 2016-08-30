Parent concerned with what he calls 'poor handling' of bus accident

This is a picture taken of the vehicle involved with the bus accident. (Image Source: WLOX News)

A school bus accident in Gulfport that resulted in no injuries is raising concerns for one parent. His main concern is how long it took police to get to the scene.

It happened just before Eric Wells' daughter got off the school bus Monday afternoon.

"My daughter called me and informed me that the bus had backed into a vehicle on John Clark Rd.," said Wells.

Wells and his wife arrived to the scene within minutes.

"I asked the bus driver if the students were OK and if the police were called, in which she reported yes," said Wells.

Wells started to watch the clock. According to the time he kept, almost 30 minutes passed before an officer arrived on the scene.

"My biggest concern is myself and my wife, two civilians, are standing out there at an accident scene with a bus our kids are on, and it seemed there was a lack of immediate response," said Wells.

According to the Director of Transportation for the Harrison County School District, Larry Benefield, the bus driver followed the proper protocol, but he can't control how quickly police arrive.

"The road that it was on is usually very heavily traffic. I don't know about the response. It was a minor accident," said Benefield.

The bigger concern is how the accident happened.

"The bus driver had passed the stop and had backed up, which we're not supposed to do. They're not supposed to be backing up to let a young person off in that area where they're normally dropped off. That's not something we want to do," said Benefield.

Benefield said the driver was taken for drug testing and is back driving the bus.

As for Wells, he still feels the situation was handled poorly and more should be done to ensure this doesn't happen in the future.

"I want to see a protocol followed that is approved by the county, by the state, and parent/teachers association and whoever else needs to be involved," said Wells.

Benefield said all parents with children on that bus were notified if they were not already on the scene.

