Pascagoula voters reject proposed tax increase

A plan to add a two percent tax to prepared food and beverage sales failed to gain enough support in Pascagoula.

Residents headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their votes on the proposal. And while 56 percent voted in favor of the tax, it needed 60 percent support to pass.

If approved, the tax would have increased from seven to nine percent. The extra revenue would have been used to fund citywide recreation.

"I am disappointed that the referendum did not pass. I think we missed an opportunity to make recreation a priority in our community," said Parks and Recreation Director Darcie Crew.

Pascagoula leaders estimated that the tax increase would have generated between $775,000 and $1.2 million annually.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.