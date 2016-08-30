Live tree accidentally cut down by contractor in Ocean Springs park

The city of Ocean Springs is some facing tough questions after workers mistakenly cut down a live oak tree at Inner Harbor Park. City and county leaders are now promising to rectify the situation. (Photo source: WLOX)

The city of Ocean Springs is some facing tough questions after workers mistakenly cut down a live oak tree at Inner Harbor Park. C ity and county leaders are now promising to rectify the situation.

Ocean Springs resident and nature lover John Wood lives right across from Inner Harbor Park. He says he's walked there with his dog in the past, and hates the idea of live trees being cut down in his neighborhood.

"It's a sad thing. Things happen; I'm not going to ask for anybody's head on a platter. People do make mistakes," Wood said.

Jackson County Supervisor Troy Ross said the work is part of a project by the county meant to clean up and beautify the park. He said the county assessed the situation, and found four live oak trees they thought may need to be cut. But some community members protested, and officials worked with an arborist to find a way to save two of the four trees.

"Somewhere along the way when they marked these trees, a dead tree was left unmarked and one of the living trees that we were going to allow to stay was marked," Ross explained.

But Ross doesn't want to play the blame game.

"Someone was doing their job when they marked the trees; Someone was doing their job when they cut the trees. I'm willing to let the buck stop here."

Ross said he sees enough of the blame game in national news and is willing to take the fall for this issue so we don't see it here. He said the county plans to move forward by planting three new trees. And that's a move neighbors, like John Wood, can appreciate.

"One of the reasons I moved here was because it was pristine, untouched, a sanctuary," Wood said. "My wife, my dogs, we love it."

