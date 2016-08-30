All lanes of I-10 westbound now open

One lane of I-10 westbound was briefly closed Tuesday evening. All lanes of the interstate are now open.

Biloxi police tell us a man was threatening to jump from the bridge over the Tchoutacabouffa River, and one lane of the interstate was shut down while officers worked to talk him down.

Officials tell us the man was safely taken off the bridge and taken in for treatment.

